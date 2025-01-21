© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published January 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Clever Little Thing is the debut novel from author Helena Echlin. As she tells KMUW's Beth Golay, the psychological thriller taps into some of the fear involved with of motherhood.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A bill in Kansas would release bond funds to one of the smallest school districts in the state after the money was blocked by the attorney general.
  • After two years of severe drought that left Kansas reeling, last year saw parts of the state finally begin to recover.
  • The average price for a dozen eggs has soared to over $4 dollars in recent weeks. Bird flu is a big reason why.
  • ICT S-O-S will host an open house later this month at its new facility.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs will take their next step toward the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
  • The U-S Figure Skating championships begin today at Intrust Bank Arena in downtown Wichita.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Jacinda Hall, Calen Moore, and Tom Shine and Skyler Rossi
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
