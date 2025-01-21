Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Clever Little Thing is the debut novel from author Helena Echlin. As she tells KMUW's Beth Golay, the psychological thriller taps into some of the fear involved with of motherhood.

Plus more on these stories:

A bill in Kansas would release bond funds to one of the smallest school districts in the state after the money was blocked by the attorney general.

After two years of severe drought that left Kansas reeling, last year saw parts of the state finally begin to recover.

The average price for a dozen eggs has soared to over $4 dollars in recent weeks. Bird flu is a big reason why.

ICT S-O-S will host an open house later this month at its new facility.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take their next step toward the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The U-S Figure Skating championships begin today at Intrust Bank Arena in downtown Wichita.

