Thursday, January 16, 2025

Cheerleading is the fastest-growing female sport in the country. A routine usually includes some incredibly athletic and increasingly complex stunts. As Noah Taborda reports, a Kansas City doctor is analyzing injury risks and working on ways to make the sport safer.

Plus more on these stories:



A group of Republican lawmakers in Kansas has proposed two near-total state abortion bans.

Ryan Baty will remain chair of the Sedgwick County Commission after a close vote Wednesday.

The city of Wichita's online municipal court docket is currently not functioning.

Wichita-raised musician Tommy Newport lost his home in the California fires last week.

An aviation business in Wellington is set to expand operations.

Many city of wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

