Thursday, January 16, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published January 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Cheerleading is the fastest-growing female sport in the country. A routine usually includes some incredibly athletic and increasingly complex stunts. As Noah Taborda reports, a Kansas City doctor is analyzing injury risks and working on ways to make the sport safer.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A group of Republican lawmakers in Kansas has proposed two near-total state abortion bans.
  • Ryan Baty will remain chair of the Sedgwick County Commission after a close vote Wednesday.
  • The city of Wichita's online municipal court docket is currently not functioning.
  • Wichita-raised musician Tommy Newport lost his home in the California fires last week.
  • An aviation business in Wellington is set to expand operations.
  • Many city of wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Noah Taborda
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

