Thursday, January 9, 2024
Collard greens are a staple for many family tables. But the majority of collards sold at grocery stores are one of just a few varieties. There’s an effort underway to change that…. and get tastier and hardier collard greens onto people’s plates. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke brings us to a greenhouse in East St. Louis.
Plus more on these stories:
- Republican Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is the first person to publicly announce his candidacy for governor in 2026.
- Sarah Lopez attended her final meeting as a Sedgwick County Commissioner Wednesday.
- The American Civil Liberties Union and other law firms presented final arguments Wednesday in a legal case aimed at ending the death penalty in Kansas.
- The 53rd annual Riverfest has its new calling card.
- Two apartment complexes in Wichita are managed by one of six landlords named in an antitrust lawsuit by the US Department of Justice.
- The Kansas African American Museum has a new interim executive director.
- A music teacher in southeast Kansas has received one of the nation’s top prizes for educators.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Kate Grumke, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper