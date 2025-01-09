Thursday, January 9, 2024

Collard greens are a staple for many family tables. But the majority of collards sold at grocery stores are one of just a few varieties. There’s an effort underway to change that…. and get tastier and hardier collard greens onto people’s plates. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke brings us to a greenhouse in East St. Louis.

Plus more on these stories:



Republican Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is the first person to publicly announce his candidacy for governor in 2026.

Sarah Lopez attended her final meeting as a Sedgwick County Commissioner Wednesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other law firms presented final arguments Wednesday in a legal case aimed at ending the death penalty in Kansas.

The 53rd annual Riverfest has its new calling card.

Two apartment complexes in Wichita are managed by one of six landlords named in an antitrust lawsuit by the US Department of Justice.

The Kansas African American Museum has a new interim executive director.

A music teacher in southeast Kansas has received one of the nation’s top prizes for educators.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Kate Grumke, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper