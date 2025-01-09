© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, January 9, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published January 9, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Collard greens are a staple for many family tables. But the majority of collards sold at grocery stores are one of just a few varieties. There’s an effort underway to change that…. and get tastier and hardier collard greens onto people’s plates. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke brings us to a greenhouse in East St. Louis.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Republican Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is the first person to publicly announce his candidacy for governor in 2026.
  • Sarah Lopez attended her final meeting as a Sedgwick County Commissioner Wednesday.
  • The American Civil Liberties Union and other law firms presented final arguments Wednesday in a legal case aimed at ending the death penalty in Kansas.
  • The 53rd annual Riverfest has its new calling card.
  • Two apartment complexes in Wichita are managed by one of six landlords named in an antitrust lawsuit by the US Department of Justice.
  • The Kansas African American Museum has a new interim executive director.
  • A music teacher in southeast Kansas has received one of the nation’s top prizes for educators.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Kate Grumke, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

