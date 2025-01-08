Wednesday, January 8, 2024

Most artists choose the path of least resistance to create their work. But colored-pencil artist Sara Grant struggled to balance parenthood with professional work. Grant recently spoke about her art with KMUW's Torin Andersen.

Kansas has been selected for a new federal program to improve maternal health outcomes.

As lawmakers return to Topeka next week for the new legislative session, a potential veto battle is brewing over access to gender-affirming health care for teens.

Wichita's city council voted Tuesday to approve a $300,000 payout to the family of a man who died after being hit by a Wichita police car.

Wichita's public housing is failing to meet federal standards, according to a new report.

The Wichita Public Library will soon begin outsourcing its phone calls.

Jerry Moran of Kansas will serve as chairman of the Senate’s Veterans Affairs committee for the next session of Congress.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office will hold a ceremony Thursday for the latest graduates of the Law Enforcement Training Center.

