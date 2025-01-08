© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, January 8, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published January 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Most artists choose the path of least resistance to create their work. But colored-pencil artist Sara Grant struggled to balance parenthood with professional work. Grant recently spoke about her art with KMUW's Torin Andersen.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas has been selected for a new federal program to improve maternal health outcomes.
  • As lawmakers return to Topeka next week for the new legislative session, a potential veto battle is brewing over access to gender-affirming health care for teens.
  • Wichita's city council voted Tuesday to approve a $300,000 payout to the family of a man who died after being hit by a Wichita police car.
  • Wichita's public housing is failing to meet federal standards, according to a new report.
  • The Wichita Public Library will soon begin outsourcing its phone calls.
  • Jerry Moran of Kansas will serve as chairman of the Senate’s Veterans Affairs committee for the next session of Congress.
  • The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office will hold a ceremony Thursday for the latest graduates of the Law Enforcement Training Center.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell