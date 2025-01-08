Wednesday, January 8, 2024
Most artists choose the path of least resistance to create their work. But colored-pencil artist Sara Grant struggled to balance parenthood with professional work. Grant recently spoke about her art with KMUW's Torin Andersen.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas has been selected for a new federal program to improve maternal health outcomes.
- As lawmakers return to Topeka next week for the new legislative session, a potential veto battle is brewing over access to gender-affirming health care for teens.
- Wichita's city council voted Tuesday to approve a $300,000 payout to the family of a man who died after being hit by a Wichita police car.
- Wichita's public housing is failing to meet federal standards, according to a new report.
- The Wichita Public Library will soon begin outsourcing its phone calls.
- Jerry Moran of Kansas will serve as chairman of the Senate’s Veterans Affairs committee for the next session of Congress.
- The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office will hold a ceremony Thursday for the latest graduates of the Law Enforcement Training Center.
Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper