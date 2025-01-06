Monday, January 6, 2025

The federal government is investing millions of dollars into projects that involve growing hemp. It’s a crop they think can help the climate and create revenue for farmers. But as Harshawn Ratanpal reports, there’s a lot of work to do before its potential can be realized.

Plus we have more on these stories:



Most state office buildings in Topeka are closed today because of the winter storm that swept through the state. Wichita Public Schools are also closed today due to weather conditions.

The Wichita City Council is expected to approve its legislative agenda this week.

Manufacturing activity continues to decline in the central U.S., but a new survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City shows businesses are predicting an uptick in 2025.

A new state law that goes into effect this year expands access for restricted driver's licenses.

A recent study from a group of sociologists focuses on western Kansas and how humans attempt to control nature.

The Nature Conservancy acquired hundreds of acres of threatened habitat in Kansas last year.

Wichita readers clamored for commercial fiction and political memoirs in 2024 ... and the kids still love Dog Man. The Wichita Public Library released its annual list of the books most borrowed by patrons. Here are the top picks.

