Friday, January 3, 2025

More than 40% of Kansas households have a dog, but not everyone has a place where their pets can run, explore and burn off energy. A website called Sniffspot lets people rent their backyards or other spaces by the hour as puppy playgrounds. KMUW's Suzanne Perez reports.

The gastrointestinal illness norovirus is spreading nationally and in the Midwest.

A severe winter storm will make traveling difficult in Kansas this weekend.

There's a new piece of public art on display at Wichita City Hall.

A rare and sometimes dangerous disease has become more common in both Kansas and Missouri.

A baby and his grandmother were killed and several others injured in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike early Thursday morning near Mulvane.

The Chiefs will be the number one seed in the AFC playoffs no matter what happens when they play the Broncos in Denver Sunday, meaning all their postseason games will be at Arrowhead.

