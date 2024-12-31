Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Nashville based guitarist Denny Jiosa performs at Walker's Jazz Lounge this evening with a band featuring several Wichita musicians. He says that his emphasis on feel in music and his appreciation for his fellow musicians both help his compositions to continue feeling spontaneous. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Denny Jiosa and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Flags throughout Kansas will be flown at half-staff to honor the death and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter.

One organization mourning the lost of former president Jimmy Carter is Wichita's Habitat for Humanity.

Dozens of geese have been found dead in Newton, and bird flu is the suspected cause.

Wichita school leaders are celebrating a milestone they say will make a difference in reading scores.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Monday announced more than $1.5 million dollars in funding to prevent domestic violence and strengthen family relationships.

A retired University of Kansas chemist has helped develop a new drug therapy to treat Parkinson’s disease.

