Monday, December 30, 2024

In Wichita’s early years, as the city was booming, lavish mansions were built in what is now Historic Midtown. Some have been torn down or fallen into disrepair. But you can still find homes that have been maintained or restored to their former beauty. And if you’re lucky enough, you can visit some of them during the Historic Midtown House Tour, which takes place every few years. We join KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens on the tour. And we have Suzanne Perez's final book review of 2024. She looks at a novel that garnered praise from many literary critics and contest judges. But that doesn't mean it works for everyone.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas is eliminating its state food sales tax on January 1st. We look at the policy that’s been years in the making.

Families in the Wichita school district can begin applying online for magnet schools for next school year. Applications for magnet schools for the 2025-26 school year are available at usd259.org/magnet.

Kansas law prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for reporting code violations. But the law lacks an enforcement mechanism. A recent survey suggests many low-income renters fear retaliation from their landlords.

Republicans and Democrats from six states, including Kansas, have introduced federal legislation to help save the nation’s grasslands.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, be aware that shooting fireworks around this time of year is illegal.

Many City of Wichita facilities will close or have special hours Wednesday due to the New Year's holiday.

