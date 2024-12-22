Monday, December 23, 2024

When guitarist and Oklahoma native Jesse Ed Davis died in 1988 at the age of 43, he was mounting a career comeback and received support from friends such as Bob Dylan, Taj Mahal, and Jackson Browne. Despite having appeared on albums by three of the four Beatles, B.B. King, Rod Stewart, and Willie Nelson, little was known about Davis outside of music circles. Now, a new book, Washita (like Wichita but with wash) Love Child by Douglas K. Miller explores Davis' life and career as well as his Native American heritage. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with author Douglas K. Miller and we have their conversation.

Plus more on these stories:



The Sedgwick County coroner found at least 63 people died while experiencing homelessness this year, a sharp uptick from 2023.

The Wichita school district could qualify for tax credits to help maintain old school buildings. But district leaders say regulations tied to historic properties can be costly.

University of Kansas researchers have pieced together all the local rules that promote or limit wind power across the state.

A group of mayors is launching a new call for an overarching legal framework for the Mississippi River.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kate Grumke, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, and Suzanne Perez.

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay