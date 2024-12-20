Friday, December 20, 2024

Wichita band Brave Boy releases its latest single, "My Phantom Limb" today. Founding members Eric and Mary Harrison say that the tune marks a slight stylistic departure and that its lyrics were inspired by an American literary classic. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Eric and Mary Harrison and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



In her last two years as Kansas governor, Democrat Laura Kelly says she wants to focus on water sustainability.

A new federal grant program is making money available to community nonprofits in Kansas working on environmental and health issues.

Wichita Habitat for Humanity is taking a new approach to its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service build.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged new tariffs on imports from some of America’s biggest trading partners.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will take part in a traffic enforcement campaign over the holidays.

A memorial service for the homeless will be held at Wichita’s Riverside Christian Church on Saturday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Megan Bailey, Jedd Beaudoin, Rachel Cramer, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper