Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published December 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
National Book Award-winner Lily Tuck has a new novel out that's a haunting blend of fact and fiction. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Tuck about the piece of history that served as inspiration for her book.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Leaders of the Sedgwick County Republican party are pushing back on a draft of Wichita’s climate action plan.
  • A consulting firm delivered its findings yesterday on an apartment fire that resulted in a woman’s death last October.
  • Immanuel Birth Company, a midwife-led birth center in Topeka, could be closed over allegations of improper health practices.
  • A group of mayors is launching a new call for an overarching legal framework for the Mississippi River.
  • The US Department of Energy has decided not to move forward with a transmission line that would have run through much of Kansas.
  • Actor and author Ben Stein will speak at Wichita State University next spring.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Beth Golay, Kate Grimke, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
