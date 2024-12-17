Tuesday, December 17, 2024

National Book Award-winner Lily Tuck has a new novel out that's a haunting blend of fact and fiction. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Tuck about the piece of history that served as inspiration for her book.

Leaders of the Sedgwick County Republican party are pushing back on a draft of Wichita’s climate action plan.

A consulting firm delivered its findings yesterday on an apartment fire that resulted in a woman’s death last October.

Immanuel Birth Company, a midwife-led birth center in Topeka, could be closed over allegations of improper health practices.

A group of mayors is launching a new call for an overarching legal framework for the Mississippi River.

The US Department of Energy has decided not to move forward with a transmission line that would have run through much of Kansas.

Actor and author Ben Stein will speak at Wichita State University next spring.

