Monday, December 16, 2024

Erin Clarke has built a following of millions on her food blog Well Plated, where she shares easy, healthy recipes for home cooks. Clarke graduated from Kapaun Mount Carmel High School and now lives in Milwaukee. She returned to Wichita this fall to promote her second cookbook. Clarke told Celia Hack about her journey to food stardom, becoming social media famous, and Wichita’s lasting influence on her cooking.

Plus more on these stories:

A new study finds cancer rates in parts of east Wichita impacted by a chemical spill are not significantly higher than the rest of Kansas.

Wichita's city council plans to vote on a downtown parking plan tomorrow.

Changes in how Wichita enforces illegal camping by people who are homeless is expected to be approved this week by the City Council.

A group that helps children who are victims of abuse in western Kansas says it needs more funding to expand needed services.

A corn disease turned up in one quarter of the state’s counties this year, the first time it’s been detected in Kansas.

A workshop to help people interested in selling items at farmers’ markets is coming to Wichita.

Prospective Newman University students will have the chance to complete their bachelor’s degree in three years starting this fall.

