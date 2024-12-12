Thursday, December 12, 2024
Danzy Senna's new book, Colored Television is a novel centered on Jane, a non-tenured English professor who pitches an idea for a TV show in hopes of making it big. Suzanne Perez has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- A new program in Kansas is helping people become teachers and schools fill vacancies.
- The Sedgwick County commission voted Wednesday to spend its remaining COVID-19 relief funds before the end of the year, two years before it's required to.
- Another school district in suburban Johnson County is closer to imposing new restrictions on students’ cellphone use.
- Seventeen Republican governors and several farm groups are urging Congress to reauthorize the farm bill before the end of the year.
- People in southwest Kansas will soon have easier access to a four-year education.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Jim Meadows, Kyle Palmer, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper