Thursday, December 12, 2024

Danzy Senna's new book, Colored Television is a novel centered on Jane, a non-tenured English professor who pitches an idea for a TV show in hopes of making it big. Suzanne Perez has more.

Plus more on these stories:



A new program in Kansas is helping people become teachers and schools fill vacancies.

The Sedgwick County commission voted Wednesday to spend its remaining COVID-19 relief funds before the end of the year, two years before it's required to.

Another school district in suburban Johnson County is closer to imposing new restrictions on students’ cellphone use.

Seventeen Republican governors and several farm groups are urging Congress to reauthorize the farm bill before the end of the year.

People in southwest Kansas will soon have easier access to a four-year education.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Jim Meadows, Kyle Palmer, and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper