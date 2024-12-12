© 2024 KMUW
Thursday, December 12, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published December 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Danzy Senna's new book, Colored Television is a novel centered on Jane, a non-tenured English professor who pitches an idea for a TV show in hopes of making it big. Suzanne Perez has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A new program in Kansas is helping people become teachers and schools fill vacancies.
  • The Sedgwick County commission voted Wednesday to spend its remaining COVID-19 relief funds before the end of the year, two years before it's required to.
  • Another school district in suburban Johnson County is closer to imposing new restrictions on students’ cellphone use.
  • Seventeen Republican governors and several farm groups are urging Congress to reauthorize the farm bill before the end of the year.
  • People in southwest Kansas will soon have easier access to a four-year education.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Jim Meadows, Kyle Palmer, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
