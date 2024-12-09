© 2024 KMUW
Monday, December 9, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published December 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Missouri’s two-and-a-half-year long abortion ban lifted last week due to a voter-approved amendment to the state’s constitution. It’s the latest in a series of changes to reproductive rights in the region. As KMUW's Rose Conlon reports, that’s playing out at small clinics, including one near the Kansas-Missouri border.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas education leaders could take action this week on a recommendation to ban cellphones in schools.
  • President-elect Donald Trump is promising to raise tariffs on foreign goods. But what will that mean for Kansas farmers?
  • A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature would ban smoking at the four casinos owned by the state, including one in Mulvane.
  • A county in western Kansas is suing several big oil companies for allegedly lying about the viability of recycling plastics.
  • Students have planted 3 acres of tallgrass prairie at Coleman Middle School in northeast Wichita, replacing lawn and weeds.
  • A man accused of illegally purchasing a gun found after February’s shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally has been sentenced to probation.
  • A pair of ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” have sold for $28 million dollars.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Zane Irwin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
