Monday, December 9, 2024

Missouri’s two-and-a-half-year long abortion ban lifted last week due to a voter-approved amendment to the state’s constitution. It’s the latest in a series of changes to reproductive rights in the region. As KMUW's Rose Conlon reports, that’s playing out at small clinics, including one near the Kansas-Missouri border.

Kansas education leaders could take action this week on a recommendation to ban cellphones in schools.

President-elect Donald Trump is promising to raise tariffs on foreign goods. But what will that mean for Kansas farmers?

A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature would ban smoking at the four casinos owned by the state, including one in Mulvane.

A county in western Kansas is suing several big oil companies for allegedly lying about the viability of recycling plastics.

Students have planted 3 acres of tallgrass prairie at Coleman Middle School in northeast Wichita, replacing lawn and weeds.

A man accused of illegally purchasing a gun found after February’s shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally has been sentenced to probation.

A pair of ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” have sold for $28 million dollars.

