Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, December 6, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published December 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Geo Joe is the new musical project from Georgia Sutton and Joey Lemon. The pair say that their sometimes differing approaches to composition made for a rewarding and challenging collaboration. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Georgia Sutton and Joey Lemon and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Mayor Lily Wu commented publicly for the first time Thursday about allegedly instructing Wichita’s fire chief to lay off 42 employees.
  • Kansas officials say poor conditions at a prison in Hutchinson could force the state into a federal lawsuit.
  • Flags in Kansas will fly at half-staff on Saturday in remembrance of Pearl Harbor.
  • A new committee created by the Kansas Supreme Court will study ways to reduce the number of people behind bars who are awaiting a criminal trial.
  • The Wichita Wind Surge baseball team will have a new manager next season.
  • The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the possible theft of 50 calves this week.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
