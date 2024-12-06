Friday, December 6, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Geo Joe is the new musical project from Georgia Sutton and Joey Lemon. The pair say that their sometimes differing approaches to composition made for a rewarding and challenging collaboration. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Georgia Sutton and Joey Lemon and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Mayor Lily Wu commented publicly for the first time Thursday about allegedly instructing Wichita’s fire chief to lay off 42 employees.
- Kansas officials say poor conditions at a prison in Hutchinson could force the state into a federal lawsuit.
- Flags in Kansas will fly at half-staff on Saturday in remembrance of Pearl Harbor.
- A new committee created by the Kansas Supreme Court will study ways to reduce the number of people behind bars who are awaiting a criminal trial.
- The Wichita Wind Surge baseball team will have a new manager next season.
- The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the possible theft of 50 calves this week.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper