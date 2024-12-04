Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The band WASP is celebrating the fortieth anniversary of its self-titled debut on its current tour. Founding member Blackie Lawless says that the record set the template for the rest of the band's career which, he says, has always been about not following trends. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Blackie Lawless.

Water and sewer rates in Wichita will increase starting January 1st after a unanimous vote Tuesday by the city council.

Planned Parenthood will be in court Wednesday challenging a slew of Missouri abortion restrictions.

The death of former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski on Monday has resurrected old wounds in the community.

Kansas Republicans and Democrats have chosen new leaders to hold influential roles in the state Legislature.

The State of Kansas has officially certified the results of the November 5th election.

Officials in Emporia say they are working to help Tyson Foods employees affected by the closing of the plant there.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Megan Bailey, Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, and Peggy Lowe

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper