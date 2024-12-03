Tuesday, December 3, 2024
When Jane Pek began writing her debut novel, she never intended for it to be a murder mystery series. But a stalled plot lead to the idea of an unexplained death, and Pek became a mystery writer. The second book in the Claudia Lin series comes out today, and Pek spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about the sequel, "The Rivals."
- Kansans won’t have to pay state taxes on grocery store food beginning January 1st.
- Kansas tax revenue came in below expectations last month, just weeks after officials lowered the estimate to account for tax cuts.
- The long case of disgraced Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski came to a dramatic end Monday.
- Holiday music will greet people flying in and out of Wichita this month.
- Wichita State University will partner with a global aerospace company on a contract with the US Air Force.
- Groundbreaking for a new Hutchinson YMCA will take place this week.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Peggy Lowe, Hugo Phan, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper