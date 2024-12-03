© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published December 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

When Jane Pek began writing her debut novel, she never intended for it to be a murder mystery series. But a stalled plot lead to the idea of an unexplained death, and Pek became a mystery writer. The second book in the Claudia Lin series comes out today, and Pek spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about the sequel, "The Rivals."

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansans won’t have to pay state taxes on grocery store food beginning January 1st.
  • Kansas tax revenue came in below expectations last month, just weeks after officials lowered the estimate to account for tax cuts.
  • The long case of disgraced Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski came to a dramatic end Monday.
  • Holiday music will greet people flying in and out of Wichita this month.
  • Wichita State University will partner with a global aerospace company on a contract with the US Air Force.
  • Groundbreaking for a new Hutchinson YMCA will take place this week.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Peggy Lowe, Hugo Phan, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
