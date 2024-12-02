Monday, December 2, 2024
The holiday shopping season is officially here. And if you’re looking for a gift that will bring the whole family together, a new board game might be just the thing. Suzanne Perez tells us what’s new this year in the world of games.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita school board members will learn tonight whether a proposed bond issue has widespread support from voters.
- The future of a nearly 100-year-old Wichita theater is uncertain as its owner looks to expand and the neighborhood pushes back.
- As of this morning, about half the workers at the General Motors assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, are temporarily out of work. The plant is reducing production ahead of a major retooling.
- The smallest school district in Kansas will close next year because of low student enrollment.
- Thousand Hills State Park is the first state park in Missouri or Kansas to be recognized for protecting night skies.
- The trial of Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski begins today in Topeka.
