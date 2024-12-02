Monday, December 2, 2024

The holiday shopping season is officially here. And if you’re looking for a gift that will bring the whole family together, a new board game might be just the thing. Suzanne Perez tells us what’s new this year in the world of games.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita school board members will learn tonight whether a proposed bond issue has widespread support from voters.

The future of a nearly 100-year-old Wichita theater is uncertain as its owner looks to expand and the neighborhood pushes back.

As of this morning, about half the workers at the General Motors assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, are temporarily out of work. The plant is reducing production ahead of a major retooling.

The smallest school district in Kansas will close next year because of low student enrollment.

Thousand Hills State Park is the first state park in Missouri or Kansas to be recognized for protecting night skies.

The trial of Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski begins today in Topeka.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Peggy Lowe, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay