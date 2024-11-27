© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published November 27, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Veteran music journalist David Rowell's new book, “The Endless Refrain: Memory, Nostalgia, and the Threat to New Music,” finds the author asking the question: Do we even want new music?

Throughout the book, Rowell explores the worlds of classic rock, tribute bands and even hologram tours which feature the likenesses of long-dead performers such as Frank Zappa and Ronnie James Dio.

KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with David Rowell and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita has drafted a new ordinance that makes it easier to fine or jail people for camping in public spaces.
  • The union that represents engineers at Spirit AeroSystems has agreed to a new contract with the company.
  • Studies show Latino caregivers for people with dementia have high rates of depression and anxiety.
  • Wichita State is the top-ranked university for aerospace engineering research and development funding.
  • The head of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is asking for more than $100 million dollars for a new facility because he says the current one is outdated.
  • The Salvation Army will again provide thousands of gifts to children through its Angel Tree program.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell