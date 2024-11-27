Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Veteran music journalist David Rowell's new book, “The Endless Refrain: Memory, Nostalgia, and the Threat to New Music,” finds the author asking the question: Do we even want new music?

Throughout the book, Rowell explores the worlds of classic rock, tribute bands and even hologram tours which feature the likenesses of long-dead performers such as Frank Zappa and Ronnie James Dio.

KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with David Rowell and has more.

Wichita has drafted a new ordinance that makes it easier to fine or jail people for camping in public spaces.

The union that represents engineers at Spirit AeroSystems has agreed to a new contract with the company.

Studies show Latino caregivers for people with dementia have high rates of depression and anxiety.

Wichita State is the top-ranked university for aerospace engineering research and development funding.

The head of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is asking for more than $100 million dollars for a new facility because he says the current one is outdated.

The Salvation Army will again provide thousands of gifts to children through its Angel Tree program.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Megan Bailey, Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper