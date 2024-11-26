Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Wichita band Holding recently released its debut album, Grin. Band members Cy Rogers and Wakinyan Shrubshall say that they were dedicated to showcasing the group's writing strengths on this release. We have Jedd Beaudoin's conversation with Rogers and Shrubshall.

And "City of Night Birds" is a new novel by Juhea Kim. The story spans a couple of decades and is set in the complex world of Russian ballet. We also have Beth Golay's conversation with Kim about the book.

Plus more on these stories:



Oral health advocates in Kansas say they’re working to educate people on the benefits of fluoride in public water sources.

About 37,000 more Kansas kids became food insecure when pandemic-era benefits ran out.

Farmers met this month in southwest Kansas to discuss what action is needed to extend the life of the Ogallala aquifer, which powers the state’s economy.

It’s been a tradition to eat turkey for Thanksgiving since the 1800s. But some data suggests the turkey has lost footing in recent years.

Admission to all state parks in Kansas will be free on Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Parks says the event is meant to cater to people who want to avoid Black Friday shopping crowds and get outside.

People in Sedgwick County can request extra protection for their homes while on vacation this winter. The sheriff’s office is offering a Vacation Watch Program. Deputies will periodically check on people’s properties to prevent thefts and vandalism.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Blaise Mesa, Calen Moore, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Elizabeth Rembert, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay