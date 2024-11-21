Thursday, November 21, 2024

About 5,000 evictions are filed each year in Sedgwick County. A new program is looking for ways to bring these numbers down. Voluntary mediation offers one alternate method to resolve landlord-tenant disputes. But it can be tough to find participants. KMUW’s Celia Hack reports.

Sedgwick County plans to re-brand its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program in response to local and national backlash.

The number of Kansas children and teens being charged with misdemeanor crimes continues to decline.

Wichita will soon be the site of a Holocaust Memorial Monument.

The Wichita City Council has approved additional funding to build two public restrooms in downtown parks.

The wife of a recently elected Sedgwick County commissioner faces electioneering charges.

Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation has sued the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, claiming it has violated the state’s open records act. Roc Nation says the documents it seeks would shed light on decades of police abuse.

