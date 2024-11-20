Wednesday, November 20, 2024
A primary care model called direct primary care, where patients pay a flat-rate monthly fee instead of using insurance, is growing in popularity. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service profiles one Wichita physician and his direct primary care practice.
Plus more on these stories:
- It’s “Use Antibiotics Wisely Week” in Kansas.
- A new report shows Black children in Kansas are disproportionately represented in the state’s foster care system.
- One of the biggest factories in the Kansas City area is laying off more than a thousand workers.
- Travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday should expect large crowds at Wichita's airport between next Tuesday and December 2nd.
- A holiday event that will benefit the Wichita Children’s Home will be held Thursday.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Dylan Lysen, Frank Morris, Hugo Phan, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay & Karlee Cooper