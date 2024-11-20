Wednesday, November 20, 2024

A primary care model called direct primary care, where patients pay a flat-rate monthly fee instead of using insurance, is growing in popularity. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service profiles one Wichita physician and his direct primary care practice.

Plus more on these stories:



It’s “Use Antibiotics Wisely Week” in Kansas.

A new report shows Black children in Kansas are disproportionately represented in the state’s foster care system.

One of the biggest factories in the Kansas City area is laying off more than a thousand workers.

Travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday should expect large crowds at Wichita's airport between next Tuesday and December 2nd.

A holiday event that will benefit the Wichita Children’s Home will be held Thursday.

