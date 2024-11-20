© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published November 20, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
A primary care model called direct primary care, where patients pay a flat-rate monthly fee instead of using insurance, is growing in popularity. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service profiles one Wichita physician and his direct primary care practice.

Plus more on these stories:

  • It’s “Use Antibiotics Wisely Week” in Kansas.
  • A new report shows Black children in Kansas are disproportionately represented in the state’s foster care system.
  • One of the biggest factories in the Kansas City area is laying off more than a thousand workers.
  • Travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday should expect large crowds at Wichita's airport between next Tuesday and December 2nd.
  • A holiday event that will benefit the Wichita Children’s Home will be held Thursday.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Dylan Lysen, Frank Morris, Hugo Phan, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay & Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
