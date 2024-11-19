© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Poet Billy Collins has an impressive resume. He has served two consecutive terms at Poet Laureate of the United States and has published more than a dozen collected works. His wit and conversational style are evident in his most recognized poem, "The Lanyard." Collins has a new collection out today titled "Water, Water." He recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Following state recommendations, Wichita Public Schools began discussions yesterday about whether to change its cell phone policy in high schools.
  • New data shows that children’s vaccination rates are declining nationally and in Kansas.
  • The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas says it has reached a settlement with the state over a long waiting list at Larned State Hospital.
  • Wichita has recorded its wettest November ever.
  • Nearly 20 small business across Kansas will share more than $2.6 million dollars in federal energy grants.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper and Beth Golay

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
