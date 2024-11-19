Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Poet Billy Collins has an impressive resume. He has served two consecutive terms at Poet Laureate of the United States and has published more than a dozen collected works. His wit and conversational style are evident in his most recognized poem, "The Lanyard." Collins has a new collection out today titled "Water, Water." He recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay.

Plus more on these stories:



Following state recommendations, Wichita Public Schools began discussions yesterday about whether to change its cell phone policy in high schools.

New data shows that children’s vaccination rates are declining nationally and in Kansas.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas says it has reached a settlement with the state over a long waiting list at Larned State Hospital.

Wichita has recorded its wettest November ever.

Nearly 20 small business across Kansas will share more than $2.6 million dollars in federal energy grants.

