Friday, November 15, 2024

Brooklyn-based Americana trio Damn Tall Buildings is working on a new album and asking fans for help in funding the project. The group's Avery Ballotta says that the project has improved the group's already close connection with its fans. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Ballotta and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas education leaders say a hotly debated open enrollment policy is off to a slow start.

A new report shows Kansas is still failing to meet several of its legal obligations to improve its foster care system.

The remains of a Wichita service man killed during World War 2 have been identified.

Air Capital Comic Con will host its annual convention this weekend.

The city of Wichita is asking for input on its next long-term bicycle plan.

Kansas is now surrounded on three sides by states with higher minimum wages.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office will work with law enforcement agencies across Kansas this month on a traffic enforcement campaign.

