Thursday, November 14, 2024

You might have an image of a farmer in their tractor or with a bucket feeding livestock. The reality is farmers can often be found in office cubicles, driving school buses or stocking shelves. That's become much more common in the last 50 years. Today more than 85 percent of farm families rely on off-farm income. As Harvest Public Media contributor Teresa Homsi reports that's because farmers often need another part-time or even a full-time job to stay in business.

Plus more on these stories:



Housing vouchers are one of the few forms of government rental assistance available. But the city of Wichita says it has no vouchers left.

Wichita State University has selected its new senior executive vice president and provost.

A Kansas woman’s lawsuit against the state cosmetology board will proceed after a district court judge denied the state’s request to dismiss it.

Wichita Habitat for Humanity has officially moved into its new headquarters.

The Sedgwick County Commission will commit $2.5 million dollars to support the growing elephant herd at the county zoo.

The United Way of the Plains is looking for volunteers to help with January’s Point-in-Time Homeless Count.

The final supermoon of the year will be visible in the night skies over Kansas this week.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Teresa Homsi, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper