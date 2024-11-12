Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Republicans in Kansas had sweeping wins in the Statehouse, dashing hopes of Democrats who expected to gain ground. Kansas News Service reporter Zane Irwin and editor Stephen Koranda have more on what the results will mean for major issues like taxes and transgender rights.

Plus more on these stories:



A Kansas man charged in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking to delay his trial after former President Donald Trump won reelection. Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service has more.

Five men are dead after multiple shootings in Wichita yesterday. APolice believe the deaths are related.

Kansas health officials say pneumonia cases are rising, especially among kids and teens.

Wichita city staff are preparing to apply for a nearly $3 million dollar environmental justice grant from the federal government.

Kansas student researchers have found that nitrate levels in some private wells in the state are as much as five times higher than federal limits for healthy drinking water.

More Wichita public school students are getting to graduation day and earning their high school diploma, according to new data released by the district.

Kansas education leaders will consider a report today that urges schools to ban cell phones for students at every grade level.

Producers: LuAnne Stephens

Editors: LuAnne Stephens and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Rose Conlon, Stephen Koranda, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay