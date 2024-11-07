Thursday, November 7, 2024

In 2019, Sedgwick County began a concerted effort to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Five years later, the program is in flux after commissioners cut a key DEI position from the budget. KMUW’s Celia Hack spoke with county leaders about how they’re navigating the rocky political terrain of DEI.

Plus more on these stories:



About 60% of registered voters in Sedgwick County cast a ballot in this year’s election.

Kansas Republicans will have a stronger hold on state politics next session after gaining seats in the election.

The nonprofit HumanKind will run Wichita's emergency winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

A defense program now operating at Spirit AeroSystems will remain in Wichita.

A new report by a child advocacy group finds that 1 in 6 Kansas mothers do not receive adequate prenatal care while pregnant.

Voters in the Rose Hill school district approved a bond issue that will significantly upgrade the city’s schools.

Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based gas station-super store, is one step away from opening a location in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wichita and Sedgwick County will close facilities and reduce services on Veterans Day next week.

