© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Debra Fraser
Published November 7, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

In 2019, Sedgwick County began a concerted effort to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Five years later, the program is in flux after commissioners cut a key DEI position from the budget. KMUW’s Celia Hack spoke with county leaders about how they’re navigating the rocky political terrain of DEI.

Plus more on these stories:

  • About 60% of registered voters in Sedgwick County cast a ballot in this year’s election.
  • Kansas Republicans will have a stronger hold on state politics next session after gaining seats in the election.
  • The nonprofit HumanKind will run Wichita's emergency winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness.
  • A defense program now operating at Spirit AeroSystems will remain in Wichita.
  • A new report by a child advocacy group finds that 1 in 6 Kansas mothers do not receive adequate prenatal care while pregnant.
  • Voters in the Rose Hill school district approved a bond issue that will significantly upgrade the city’s schools.
  • Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based gas station-super store, is one step away from opening a location in Kansas City, Kansas.
  • Wichita and Sedgwick County will close facilities and reduce services on Veterans Day next week.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Tom Shine, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Debra Fraser
Debra Fraser is the General Manager at KMUW. After joining the station in 2014, she has more than doubled the size and scope of the KMUW News team, built a new Community Engagement department, moved the station to new studios in Wichita’s Old Town and made KMUW an integral part of the Kansas News Service.
See stories by Debra Fraser