Wednesday, November 6, 2024

We have local and state election results for you. For national results, stay tuned to NPR.



Republican Jeff Blubaugh will be the next Sedgwick County Commissioner for District 2. He beat Democratic incumbent Sarah Lopez.

Republican Stephanie Wise will serve as the Sedgwick County commissioner for the 3rd District following yesterday's election

Republican Ron Estes will continue representing south-central Kansas in Congress after winning reelection last night.

Republican Tracey Mann easily won re-election in the 1st District race for the US House of Representatives.

Republican Derek Schmidt won the race for the 2nd Congressional District in eastern Kansas.

Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids, a Democrat, has won her fourth term in the 3rd District in the Kansas City area.

Two conservative Republicans won seats on the Kansas State Board of Education yesterday, shifting the board’s political balance to the right.

