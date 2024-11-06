© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
We have local and state election results for you. For national results, stay tuned to NPR.

  • Republican Jeff Blubaugh will be the next Sedgwick County Commissioner for District 2. He beat Democratic incumbent Sarah Lopez.
  • Republican Stephanie Wise will serve as the Sedgwick County commissioner for the 3rd District following yesterday's election
  • Republican Ron Estes will continue representing south-central Kansas in Congress after winning reelection last night.
  • Republican Tracey Mann easily won re-election in the 1st District race for the US House of Representatives.
  • Republican Derek Schmidt won the race for the 2nd Congressional District in eastern Kansas.
  • Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids, a Democrat, has won her fourth term in the 3rd District in the Kansas City area.
  • Two conservative Republicans won seats on the Kansas State Board of Education yesterday, shifting the board’s political balance to the right.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
