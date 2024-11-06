Wednesday, November 6, 2024
We have local and state election results for you. For national results, stay tuned to NPR.
- Republican Jeff Blubaugh will be the next Sedgwick County Commissioner for District 2. He beat Democratic incumbent Sarah Lopez.
- Republican Stephanie Wise will serve as the Sedgwick County commissioner for the 3rd District following yesterday's election
- Republican Ron Estes will continue representing south-central Kansas in Congress after winning reelection last night.
- Republican Tracey Mann easily won re-election in the 1st District race for the US House of Representatives.
- Republican Derek Schmidt won the race for the 2nd Congressional District in eastern Kansas.
- Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids, a Democrat, has won her fourth term in the 3rd District in the Kansas City area.
- Two conservative Republicans won seats on the Kansas State Board of Education yesterday, shifting the board’s political balance to the right.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay