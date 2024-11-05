Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Sy Montgomery is the author of 38 books, and her best known work, The Soul of An Octopus was a finalist for the National Book Award for nonfiction. In her latest book, she turns to the most common of birds, the chicken, and more specifically, what it knows... and what we should know about it.

Polls in Sedgwick County are open from 6 this morning until 7 this evening.

A poll from the Midwest Newsroom and Emerson College Polling finds that almost half of Kansas voters think immigration has hurt the state.

Hundreds of Kansans are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will auction more than 60 bison this week.

Every harvest season means the movement of huge amounts of grain.

The Wichita Veterans Day Parade will take place downtown on Saturday.

