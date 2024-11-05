© 2024 KMUW
Tuesday, November 5, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Sy Montgomery is the author of 38 books, and her best known work, The Soul of An Octopus was a finalist for the National Book Award for nonfiction. In her latest book, she turns to the most common of birds, the chicken, and more specifically, what it knows... and what we should know about it.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Polls in Sedgwick County are open from 6 this morning until 7 this evening.
  • A poll from the Midwest Newsroom and Emerson College Polling finds that almost half of Kansas voters think immigration has hurt the state.
  • Hundreds of Kansans are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants.
  • The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will auction more than 60 bison this week.
  • Every harvest season means the movement of huge amounts of grain.
  • The Wichita Veterans Day Parade will take place downtown on Saturday.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Jim Meadows, Calen Moore, and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
