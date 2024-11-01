Friday, November 1, 2024

"In House" is the new EP from Wichita musician Bryce Abood. The recording was inspired by a few long obsolete keyboards that had once belonged to Abood's father that had fallen into disrepair. With a little help from some friends, including the staff at Phil Uhlik music, Abood was able to restore the instruments and record the four songs that make up "In House." KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Bryce Abood and has more.

The Wichita Police Department has begun a new initiative aimed at fighting crime.

A resolution passed unanimously Wednesday to improve election language access in Wyandotte County.

Kansas election officials say they’ve seen voters confused about the rules around promoting candidates at polling places - also known as electioneering.

Kansans who want to vote early in the presidential election can still do so until Monday.

The state’s cold weather rule that prevents customers from losing utility service begins Friday.

The Wichita Rowing Association will hold its annual Frostbite Regatta on Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning, as we “fall back.”

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Megan Bailey, Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Kate Mays, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper