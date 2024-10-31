Thursday, October 31, 2024

We’ve all been to see the latest blockbuster at the nearest theater chain. But have we stayed for a conversation with strangers after? Or are we skipping the theater altogether and watching films at home? The microcinema has offered community at its core for many decades, and now Wichita is celebrating two functioning local movie exhibitors for the first time. KMUW’s Torin Andersen spoke with organizers and film enthusiasts to find out more.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita has formally begun investigating an ethics complaint filed against Mayor Lily Wu by the firefighters union.

About one-third of Kansans think state and local governments aren't doing enough to conserve water.

Advocates are calling for change after new research revealed that food insecurity rose among children in every county in Kansas between 2021 and 2022

A growing number of Kansas students are earning college credit while in high school, but most don’t go on to get a degree.

Workers at the Wichita Dold Foods plant have filed for an election to form a union.

The American Burying Beetle was once found in 35 states, but it is now federally threatened.

Rose Hill residents will vote on a $20 million dollar bond question on Tuesday.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Torin Andersen Daniel Caudill, Kate Grumke, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

