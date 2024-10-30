Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Southwest Kansas has the highest concentration of Latino residents in the state. But the area also has some of the lowest rates of people registered to vote and voter turnout. Young Latinos there are going back to the basics to try to get their communities more involved in politics. Calen Moore reports for the Kansas News Service.

Plus more on these stories:



A survey by the Docking Institute at Fort Hays State University finds that more than 6 in 10 Kansans say women are better positioned than politicians to decide whether to get an abortion.

Wichita State University leaders say WSU could be a perfect site for the state’s first school of dentistry.

Drought, high temperatures and strong winds caused Wichita's air quality to dip Monday and Tuesday.

Kansas Republicans on a committee on medical marijuana say there are too many unknowns to recommend legalizing it right now.

Funeral services are Saturday for long-time Wichita State administrator James Rhatigan.

The Sedgwick County Election Office is notifying some voters that the name of their polling location has changed.

Kris Kobach has joined a group of attorneys general that has filed a brief to the US Supreme Court over voting rolls.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

