Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Kansas native and Wichita State University graduate, Holly Wilson, has published her debut novel. She recently spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about returning home to celebrate that novel, Kittentits.

Plus more on these stories:



A new survey by the Docking Institute at Fort Hays State University finds that 7 in 10 Kansans support expanding Medicaid.

Opponents of the death penalty in Kansas were in court Monday to testify in the first of many hearings on capital punishment.

Kansas lawmakers heard arguments Monday on whether medical marijuana should be legal in the state.

Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, is under a red flag warning because of the threat of wildfires.

The Salvation Army will officially begin its Red Kettle campaign on Thursday.

Catcher Salvador Perez became the first member of the Kansas City Royals to be awarded the Roberto Clemente Award in recognition of humanitarian work.

