Friday, October 25, 2024

Meet Me at Magic Hour will premier Sunday, the last day of this weekend’s Tallgrass Film festival. Writer, producer and editor Monica Honey used a $3,000 dollar grant from Shocker Studios to get the project started. The film is produced by Wichita people in mostly Wichita locations. Torin Andersen talked with Honey about their first feature film.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas Legislature’s plan to consolidate the state’s information technology systems comes with some caveats.

Textron Aviation says a month-long strike affected third-quarter financial results and will likely impact next quarter as well.

Kansas Republicans in some competitive state legislative districts are updating their messaging on reproductive rights.

Spirit AeroSystems says it still expects to be acquired by Boeing, despite dismal earnings reports this week from both companies.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu was appointed to a national advisory forum to provide advice to the federal government and aviation industry regarding air taxis and drone use.

Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport is now part of an international program to help travelers with disabilities.

The Salvation Army needs warehouse space for its Angel Tree Program.

Local law enforcement will hold a sobriety checkpoint this evening.

