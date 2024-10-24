Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Sedgwick County Commission seat representing much of west Wichita and small cities like Goddard and Maize is up for grabs this year. Incumbent Commissioner David Dennis isn’t running for re-election.

Republican Stephanie Wise, a commercial real estate broker, and Democrat Celeste Racette, a former bank fraud investigator and Save Century II founder, are competing to become the commissioner for the 3rd district. KMUW’s Celia Hack spoke with each candidate.

Plus more on these stories:



For the first time in years, Sedgwick County saw a decrease in overdose deaths from opioids.

New data from the Guttmacher Institute finds that the number of monthly abortions in Kansas declined this summer… from more than 2,000 per month in the spring to around 1,400 in July.

The first national survey of transgender teens shows that trans students experience higher rates of bullying and suicidal thoughts.

At least one Kansas resident is sick due to an E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald’s quarter pounder hamburgers.

Wichita Transit will offer free rides on November 5th, Election Day.

With the impending birth of several elephants, the Sedgwick County Zoo says it needs more room.

