Tuesday, October 22, 2024

In Anna Montague's new novel, the tables are turned on a psychiatrist who finds herself working through grief. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Montague about the book, How Does That Make You Feel, Magda Eklund?

Plus more on these stories:



An advisory group created by the Kansas State Board of Education is recommending that schools ban cell phones for students at every grade level.

Utility company Evergy plans to add two new natural gas plants in Kansas by 2030 to increase electricity generation in the state.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is leading an effort to block a federal rule that would extend health insurance to recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA.

A section of North Hydraulic will close again this week of road work.

Sedgwick County will host several collection sites this weekend to allow people to dispose of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications.

Seasonal firefighters are needed in Kansas and across the Rocky Mountain Region for next year’s fire season.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

