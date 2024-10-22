© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
In Anna Montague's new novel, the tables are turned on a psychiatrist who finds herself working through grief. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Montague about the book, How Does That Make You Feel, Magda Eklund?

Plus more on these stories:

  • An advisory group created by the Kansas State Board of Education is recommending that schools ban cell phones for students at every grade level.
  • Utility company Evergy plans to add two new natural gas plants in Kansas by 2030 to increase electricity generation in the state.
  • Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is leading an effort to block a federal rule that would extend health insurance to recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA.
  • A section of North Hydraulic will close again this week of road work.
  • Sedgwick County will host several collection sites this weekend to allow people to dispose of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications.
  • Seasonal firefighters are needed in Kansas and across the Rocky Mountain Region for next year’s fire season.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
