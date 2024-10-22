Tuesday, October 22, 2024
In Anna Montague's new novel, the tables are turned on a psychiatrist who finds herself working through grief. KMUW's Beth Golay spoke with Montague about the book, How Does That Make You Feel, Magda Eklund?
Plus more on these stories:
- An advisory group created by the Kansas State Board of Education is recommending that schools ban cell phones for students at every grade level.
- Utility company Evergy plans to add two new natural gas plants in Kansas by 2030 to increase electricity generation in the state.
- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is leading an effort to block a federal rule that would extend health insurance to recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA.
- A section of North Hydraulic will close again this week of road work.
- Sedgwick County will host several collection sites this weekend to allow people to dispose of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications.
- Seasonal firefighters are needed in Kansas and across the Rocky Mountain Region for next year’s fire season.
