Monday, October 21, 2024
Book reviewer Suzanne Perez looks at a new novel from best-selling author Laura Dave that is part mystery, part bittersweet love story.
Plus more on these stories:
- The four-week strike at Textron Aviation has ended.
- In-person advance voting begins today at three locations for the November general election.
- Several aviation companies from Wichita will attend one of the largest business aircraft gatherings in Las Vegas this week.
- Invasive beetles that kill ash trees have been found in two more Kansas counties.
- The 2018 farm bill expired for a second time at the end of September.
- Advocates for child welfare say Kansas leaders need to do more to increase affordable child care in the state.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Mia Hennen, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay