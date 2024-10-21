© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, October 21, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published October 21, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Book reviewer Suzanne Perez looks at a new novel from best-selling author Laura Dave that is part mystery, part bittersweet love story.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The four-week strike at Textron Aviation has ended.
  • In-person advance voting begins today at three locations for the November general election.
  • Several aviation companies from Wichita will attend one of the largest business aircraft gatherings in Las Vegas this week.
  • Invasive beetles that kill ash trees have been found in two more Kansas counties.
  • The 2018 farm bill expired for a second time at the end of September.
  • Advocates for child welfare say Kansas leaders need to do more to increase affordable child care in the state.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Mia Hennen, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Lu Anne Stephens