Monday, October 21, 2024

Book reviewer Suzanne Perez looks at a new novel from best-selling author Laura Dave that is part mystery, part bittersweet love story.

Plus more on these stories:



The four-week strike at Textron Aviation has ended.

In-person advance voting begins today at three locations for the November general election.

Several aviation companies from Wichita will attend one of the largest business aircraft gatherings in Las Vegas this week.

Invasive beetles that kill ash trees have been found in two more Kansas counties.

The 2018 farm bill expired for a second time at the end of September.

Advocates for child welfare say Kansas leaders need to do more to increase affordable child care in the state.

