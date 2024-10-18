Friday, October 18, 2024

The Christian heavy metal band Stryper is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and has also just released what some are calling the best album of the quartet's career, "When We Were Kings." KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Stryper vocalist and guitarist Michael Sweet and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Textron Aviation has made an updated contract offer to its striking Machinists union members.

Kansas lawmakers still have lots of questions after an all-day hearing on medical marijuana this week.

The death penalty faces a new constitutional challenge in Kansas.

Experts say Kansas parents and teens can help prevent rising drug overdose deaths among children by carrying naloxone, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

States across the Midwest and Great Plains are grappling with what to do with old wind turbines.

Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport has set a passenger traffic record for a fifth consecutive month.

Four people have been selected for the 2025 Shocker Sports Hall of Fame at Wichita State University.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Megan Bailey, Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, Anna Pope, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper