Thursday, October 17, 2024

More kids between the ages of 15 and 19 die of drug overdose in Kansas than anywhere else in the country, according to preliminary CDC data. The primary cause is fentanyl. As Noah Taborda reports, that’s why an Olathe mother is trying to change the way high school students think about drugs.

Plus more on these stories:



The Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center at the University of Kansas is getting a grant from the state health department to expand its violence prevention work.

The Wichita school district has named a new chief financial officer.

Members of the public filled a committee room at the Kansas Statehouse Wednesday as lawmakers held an informational hearing on medical marijuana.

Latinos are the second-fastest growing ethnic group in the country since the last election.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu has been selected to participate in a national leadership development program.

United Way of the Plains is looking for volunteers to help with its Income Tax Assistance program next year.

