Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 15, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

National Book Award-finalist Charles Baxter is best known for his novels, essays and poetry. He spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about his most recent work... a comedy.

Plus more on these stories:

  • As COMCARE prepares to expand to downtown Wichita, the Substance Abuse Center of Kansas will also move with the crisis center.
  • A free speech advocacy group says the University of Kansas was wrong to discipline an instructor who was caught on tape making inflammatory political remarks in class.
  • An autopsy shows that a 15-year-old football lineman from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School died from heat stroke after a workout in August.
  • The number of children in Kansas dying from drug-related incidents is rising.
  • Kansas and 19 other states, along with nursing home industry groups, are suing the federal government over a rule that would set new minimum staffing requirements in nursing homes.
  • The city of Augusta will receive more than half a million dollars to make walking and biking there easier.

Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Mia Hennen, Natalie Krebs, Dylan Lysen, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
