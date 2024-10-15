Tuesday, October 15, 2024

National Book Award-finalist Charles Baxter is best known for his novels, essays and poetry. He spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about his most recent work... a comedy.

As COMCARE prepares to expand to downtown Wichita, the Substance Abuse Center of Kansas will also move with the crisis center.

A free speech advocacy group says the University of Kansas was wrong to discipline an instructor who was caught on tape making inflammatory political remarks in class.

An autopsy shows that a 15-year-old football lineman from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School died from heat stroke after a workout in August.

The number of children in Kansas dying from drug-related incidents is rising.

Kansas and 19 other states, along with nursing home industry groups, are suing the federal government over a rule that would set new minimum staffing requirements in nursing homes.

The city of Augusta will receive more than half a million dollars to make walking and biking there easier.

