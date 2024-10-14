Monday, October 14, 2024

The grain Kernza is championed by many researchers as climate-friendly. It’s a perennial crop—meaning it stays in the ground year-round—unlike corn or soybeans. But there’s not much of a market for it. Small breweries are among the early adopters of Kernza in the Midwest.

Wichita required short-term rentals to get licensed by last month. At least one-quarter have yet to comply.

Kansas is one of the few states in the region where abortion is legal. A new survey by the Midwest Newsroom and Emerson College Polling finds nearly half of Kansas voters think that’s a good thing.

Several positions at the new water treatment facility in Wichita will be outsourced because the city was unable to hire people directly for those jobs.

Kansas lawmakers will hold a hearing Wednesday about medical marijuana. It’s the first of two hearings that a special committee will host on the topic this month.

Isely Elementary School in Bel Aire will host a meeting Wednesday to get feedback about proposed changes for the school.

The L-G-B-T Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual job fair on Thursday at Groover Labs in downtown Wichita.

The deadline to register for the November election is tomorrow.

