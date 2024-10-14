Monday, October 14, 2024
The grain Kernza is championed by many researchers as climate-friendly. It’s a perennial crop—meaning it stays in the ground year-round—unlike corn or soybeans. But there’s not much of a market for it. Small breweries are among the early adopters of Kernza in the Midwest.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita required short-term rentals to get licensed by last month. At least one-quarter have yet to comply.
- Kansas is one of the few states in the region where abortion is legal. A new survey by the Midwest Newsroom and Emerson College Polling finds nearly half of Kansas voters think that’s a good thing.
- Several positions at the new water treatment facility in Wichita will be outsourced because the city was unable to hire people directly for those jobs.
- Kansas lawmakers will hold a hearing Wednesday about medical marijuana. It’s the first of two hearings that a special committee will host on the topic this month.
- Isely Elementary School in Bel Aire will host a meeting Wednesday to get feedback about proposed changes for the school.
- The L-G-B-T Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual job fair on Thursday at Groover Labs in downtown Wichita.
- The deadline to register for the November election is tomorrow.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Eric Schmid
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay