© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, October 14, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published October 14, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The grain Kernza is championed by many researchers as climate-friendly. It’s a perennial crop—meaning it stays in the ground year-round—unlike corn or soybeans. But there’s not much of a market for it. Small breweries are among the early adopters of Kernza in the Midwest.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita required short-term rentals to get licensed by last month. At least one-quarter have yet to comply.
  • Kansas is one of the few states in the region where abortion is legal. A new survey by the Midwest Newsroom and Emerson College Polling finds nearly half of Kansas voters think that’s a good thing.
  • Several positions at the new water treatment facility in Wichita will be outsourced because the city was unable to hire people directly for those jobs.
  • Kansas lawmakers will hold a hearing Wednesday about medical marijuana. It’s the first of two hearings that a special committee will host on the topic this month.
  • Isely Elementary School in Bel Aire will host a meeting Wednesday to get feedback about proposed changes for the school.
  • The L-G-B-T Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual job fair on Thursday at Groover Labs in downtown Wichita.
  • The deadline to register for the November election is tomorrow.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Eric Schmid
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay