Friday, October 11, 2024

You may know her as Mammy in the movie Gone with the Wind, or as the first Black actor to receive an Academy Award. But Hattie McDaniel’s achievements didn’t stop there. The Tallgrass Film Festival will celebrate her legacy later this month and her great-grand nephew, Kevin Goff, will be here to take part. He spoke with Carla Eckels for this edition of In The Mix.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita is restructuring its animal control services to try to alleviate overcrowding and other issues at the city-run shelter.

The Wichita Biomedical Campus is using a $1 million dollar grant to buy audiology equipment.

Kansas Republican Party Chair Mike Brown faces a challenge for his seat after criticism about his leadership performance and divisive rhetoric.

Wichita's Prairie Fire Marathon on Sunday will cause road closures across the city.

Fall is typically a drier time of the year for the Great Plains and Midwest.

Health insurance company Aetna is continuing its legal battle over how Kansas awarded contracts to manage the state’s Medicaid program.

Tabernacle Bible Church is hosting a Political Forum on Sunday.

