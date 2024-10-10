Thursday, October 10, 2024

KMUW's Fletcher Powell says a new movie tells a common, but important, story.

Plus more on these stories:



Contract negotiations will begin today between Textron Aviation and the union representing workers on strike.

The University of Kansas is investigating after one of its instructors appeared to advocate violence against men who refuse to vote for a woman for president.

Governor Laura Kelly has appointed a longtime Democratic lawmaker to the board that oversees the state’s public colleges.

A growing number of Kansas teachers are leaving the profession, and districts still struggle to fill teaching jobs.

After two booming years, the Wichita economy is expected to slow down in 2025.

The Wichita Art Museum has promoted its director of learning and engagement to serve as the museum’s new Director and CEO.

A number of historic military vehicles will travel through parts of southeast Kansas early next week.

Wichita will host a formal groundbreaking Friday for its new multimodal facility.

An Indigenous Peoples Remembrance Day event will be held Saturday at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Fletcher Powell, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper