Thursday, October 10, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
KMUW's Fletcher Powell says a new movie tells a common, but important, story.
Plus more on these stories:
- Contract negotiations will begin today between Textron Aviation and the union representing workers on strike.
- The University of Kansas is investigating after one of its instructors appeared to advocate violence against men who refuse to vote for a woman for president.
- Governor Laura Kelly has appointed a longtime Democratic lawmaker to the board that oversees the state’s public colleges.
- A growing number of Kansas teachers are leaving the profession, and districts still struggle to fill teaching jobs.
- After two booming years, the Wichita economy is expected to slow down in 2025.
- The Wichita Art Museum has promoted its director of learning and engagement to serve as the museum’s new Director and CEO.
- A number of historic military vehicles will travel through parts of southeast Kansas early next week.
- Wichita will host a formal groundbreaking Friday for its new multimodal facility.
- An Indigenous Peoples Remembrance Day event will be held Saturday at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Fletcher Powell, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper