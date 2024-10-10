© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, October 10, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

KMUW's Fletcher Powell says a new movie tells a common, but important, story.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Contract negotiations will begin today between Textron Aviation and the union representing workers on strike.
  • The University of Kansas is investigating after one of its instructors appeared to advocate violence against men who refuse to vote for a woman for president.
  • Governor Laura Kelly has appointed a longtime Democratic lawmaker to the board that oversees the state’s public colleges.
  • A growing number of Kansas teachers are leaving the profession, and districts still struggle to fill teaching jobs.
  • After two booming years, the Wichita economy is expected to slow down in 2025.
  • The Wichita Art Museum has promoted its director of learning and engagement to serve as the museum’s new Director and CEO.
  • A number of historic military vehicles will travel through parts of southeast Kansas early next week.
  • Wichita will host a formal groundbreaking Friday for its new multimodal facility.
  • An Indigenous Peoples Remembrance Day event will be held Saturday at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Fletcher Powell, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay