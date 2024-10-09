Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Red, blue and purple signs have started popping up around the KC metro area. But these aren’t political ads; it’s a project by a local church that’s finding unique ways to bring faith and politics together without fanning the flames of polarization. Zane Irwin with the Kansas News Service has this story.

Plus more on these stories:



More than two years after the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline launched, the number of Kansans using the service continues to grow.

The Wichita school district marked the opening of a new science and technology lab at Marshall Middle School on Tuesday.

The city of Wichita has drafted its first Climate Action Plan, which lays out targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A resource fair for veterans will be held Friday.

Alcohol violation tickets written by the state's Alcohol Beverage Control unit will now go through the city of Wichita’s municipal court system.

