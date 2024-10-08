Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin are individually known as authors of fiction and nonfiction for young adult readers. Beth Golay recently spoke with the pair about their first collaboration together, which looks at a little-known history of World War II.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita State University says President Rick Muma did not engage in misconduct after a media report alleges his 2004 dissertation was plagiarized.

As Textron machinists enter their third week of a strike, the union is calling on the company to return to the negotiating table.

The University of Kansas School of Social Welfare has launched a new research center aimed at eliminating health disparities in the state.

Students who live in Bel Aire will soon get priority placement at Wichita's Northeast Magnet High School.

Pratt has lost a large part of its water supply to nitrate contamination.

The price of a Mega Millions lottery ticket will more than double starting in April, jumping to $5 dollars per play.

The annual Open Streets ICT event will return for its fall installment on Sunday, Oct. 13 from noon to 5 p.m.

