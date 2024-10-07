Monday, October 7, 2024
It’s a universal truth – and an aggravating one, to be sure – that expensive appliances will break down sooner than you expect. Celia Hack spoke with a local business owner who feels that frustration – and offers appliance repair instead of replacement.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita school board members will vote tonight on a plan to declare three closed schools as surplus property. The move would make the buildings available to purchase.
- Isely Elementary School in northeast Wichita may begin accepting sixth-graders next year as it transitions to a K-8 school.
- For the second straight year, Kansas students will have to wait a little longer to apply for financial aid for college.
- Wichita State received half a million dollars to help rural communities access federal energy savings grants.
- A federal judge has ruled that several corrections workers involved in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton do not have qualified immunity.
- Some Kansas residents will soon pay more for natural gas used in their homes. State regulators signed off on a rate increase that will cost users about $46 more each year.
- Federal health officials are testing blood from five Missouri health care workers and one other person for bird flu. Officials want to know if the virus can spread among humans.
- A conservation program is making strides to restore grassland habitat for the endangered lesser prairie chicken in southern Kansas. It could benefit both the bird and cattle ranchers.
