Monday, October 7, 2024

It’s a universal truth – and an aggravating one, to be sure – that expensive appliances will break down sooner than you expect. Celia Hack spoke with a local business owner who feels that frustration – and offers appliance repair instead of replacement.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita school board members will vote tonight on a plan to declare three closed schools as surplus property. The move would make the buildings available to purchase.

Isely Elementary School in northeast Wichita may begin accepting sixth-graders next year as it transitions to a K-8 school.

For the second straight year, Kansas students will have to wait a little longer to apply for financial aid for college.

Wichita State received half a million dollars to help rural communities access federal energy savings grants.

A federal judge has ruled that several corrections workers involved in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton do not have qualified immunity.

Some Kansas residents will soon pay more for natural gas used in their homes. State regulators signed off on a rate increase that will cost users about $46 more each year.

Federal health officials are testing blood from five Missouri health care workers and one other person for bird flu. Officials want to know if the virus can spread among humans.

A conservation program is making strides to restore grassland habitat for the endangered lesser prairie chicken in southern Kansas. It could benefit both the bird and cattle ranchers.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Sarah Fentem, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay