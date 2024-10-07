© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, October 7, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published October 7, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
It’s a universal truth – and an aggravating one, to be sure – that expensive appliances will break down sooner than you expect. Celia Hack spoke with a local business owner who feels that frustration – and offers appliance repair instead of replacement.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita school board members will vote tonight on a plan to declare three closed schools as surplus property. The move would make the buildings available to purchase.
  • Isely Elementary School in northeast Wichita may begin accepting sixth-graders next year as it transitions to a K-8 school.
  • For the second straight year, Kansas students will have to wait a little longer to apply for financial aid for college.
  • Wichita State received half a million dollars to help rural communities access federal energy savings grants.
  • A federal judge has ruled that several corrections workers involved in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton do not have qualified immunity.
  • Some Kansas residents will soon pay more for natural gas used in their homes. State regulators signed off on a rate increase that will cost users about $46 more each year.
  • Federal health officials are testing blood from five Missouri health care workers and one other person for bird flu. Officials want to know if the virus can spread among humans.
  • A conservation program is making strides to restore grassland habitat for the endangered lesser prairie chicken in southern Kansas. It could benefit both the bird and cattle ranchers.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Sarah Fentem, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
