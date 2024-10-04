Friday, October 4, 2024

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams performs in Wichita this Saturday. In 2023, she released a new album and her first ever book. She says working with prose presented more of a challenge than she first expected. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Lucinda Williams and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The city of Wichita's new water treatment plant is nearing completion.

Enrollment at Wichita public schools is down again this year, continuing a decade-long trend.

United Way of the Plains has awarded more than $100,000 to Wichita nonprofit groups through a "Shark Tank"-style competition.

A federal agency is suing a Kansas fast food company after complaints of sexual harassment at Burger King restaurants.

The Kansas City Royals have advanced to the American League Division Series after a Wild Card sweep over Baltimore.

The Wichita Pride Unity March will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, at Naftzger Park.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Megan Bailey, Jedd Beaudoin, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper