Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, October 4, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 4, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams performs in Wichita this Saturday. In 2023, she released a new album and her first ever book. She says working with prose presented more of a challenge than she first expected. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Lucinda Williams and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The city of Wichita's new water treatment plant is nearing completion.
  • Enrollment at Wichita public schools is down again this year, continuing a decade-long trend.
  • United Way of the Plains has awarded more than $100,000 to Wichita nonprofit groups through a "Shark Tank"-style competition.
  • A federal agency is suing a Kansas fast food company after complaints of sexual harassment at Burger King restaurants.
  • The Kansas City Royals have advanced to the American League Division Series after a Wild Card sweep over Baltimore.
  • The Wichita Pride Unity March will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, at Naftzger Park.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Jedd Beaudoin, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
