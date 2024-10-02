© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR will be offering live Special Coverage of the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast tonight at 8 PM CT. Tune in at 89.1 FM or stream it on kmuw.org
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

If you live in Kansas, you know that summer means unrelenting heat. It's enough to chase many people who love to walk indoors. But fall finally seems to be here. And to celebrate, Lu Anne Stephens goes hiking in a lesser-known Wichita park for this month's Hidden Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita State University is enrolling students for a new program to train more entry-level mental health workers.
  • A water rescue team dispatched to Florida last week is now headed to North Carolina.
  • As water levels continue to drop at Cheney Reservoir, the city of Wichita will take advantage of the lower levels to make repairs to its dam.
  • About 50,000 households across the Kansas City region received a letter last month from the Catholic Diocese, with false information about Missouri’s upcoming abortion rights vote.
  • New research from Kansas State University seems to confirm suspicions that milking is the main way cattle spread bovine influenza to one another.
  • The Haysville Board of Education is discussing a bond issue to address the district's capital improvement needs.
  • The city of Wichita will conduct a study soon on railroad traffic and crossings near 21st and Broadway.
  • The Sedgwick County Zoo’s Wild Lights will return for a fourth year later this month.

Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Kate Mays, Tom Shine, and Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell