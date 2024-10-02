Wednesday, October 2, 2024

If you live in Kansas, you know that summer means unrelenting heat. It's enough to chase many people who love to walk indoors. But fall finally seems to be here. And to celebrate, Lu Anne Stephens goes hiking in a lesser-known Wichita park for this month's Hidden Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita State University is enrolling students for a new program to train more entry-level mental health workers.

A water rescue team dispatched to Florida last week is now headed to North Carolina.

As water levels continue to drop at Cheney Reservoir, the city of Wichita will take advantage of the lower levels to make repairs to its dam.

About 50,000 households across the Kansas City region received a letter last month from the Catholic Diocese, with false information about Missouri’s upcoming abortion rights vote.

New research from Kansas State University seems to confirm suspicions that milking is the main way cattle spread bovine influenza to one another.

The Haysville Board of Education is discussing a bond issue to address the district's capital improvement needs.

The city of Wichita will conduct a study soon on railroad traffic and crossings near 21st and Broadway.

The Sedgwick County Zoo’s Wild Lights will return for a fourth year later this month.

Producers: Haley Crowson

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Megan Bailey, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Kate Mays, Tom Shine, and Lu Anne Stephens

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper