NPR will be offering live Special Coverage of the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast tonight at 8 PM CT. Tune in at 89.1 FM or stream it on kmuw.org
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, October 1, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
November’s election will decide five seats on the Kansas State Board of Education. Results could dramatically shift the board’s political makeup, which could mean changes to academic standards or the way schools approach social-emotional learning. KMUW education reporter Suzanne Perez spoke with Stephen Koranda about the state school board races.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Women in eastern Kansas now have fewer options to give birth holistically.
  • Several community health centers in Kansas will receive federal funding to expand mental health and substance use disorder services in the state.
  • The State of Kansas will cover licensing fees for child care providers through 2025.
  • Several Kansas state agencies held a public meeting yesterday to gather feedback on how it plans to fund its latest water plan.
  • Wichita Public Schools has named a director for its new foundation.
  • The organization working to restore a World War I bi-plane will have an open house on Sunday.
  • The local American Red Cross chapter is holding additional volunteer training this week to help with the response to Hurricane Helene.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Stephen Koranda, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
