Monday, September 30, 2024

Do you remember the last time you colored? Was it years ago? Get Ya Color On Studios hopes to help people rediscover the magic of filling in blank spaces.

Two law firms recently met with residents of an east Wichita neighborhood to discuss potential lawsuits related to groundwater contamination.

Public defenders in Kansas say they’re underpaid and overwhelmed. They’re going to the governor’s office for more funding.

Even though rural Kansas has direct access to agriculture, schools lack access to fresh, local food. A program from the Kansas Department of Education is aimed at changing that.

The renewable natural gas industry has surpassed 400 facilities nationwide, with more than two dozen now in Kansas and Missouri.

Sedgwick County is hosting a free household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday.

The Maya Angelou Library will close beginning tomorrow [Tuesday] for renovations.

A Brew Garden and Fan Fest will be part of Wichita State’s annual Shocker Madness. The festivities will occur outside Koch Arena from 2 to 6 on Saturday.

